CJP-designate Isa to host reception for fellow judges on 17th

ISLAMABAD: Designated Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Qazi Faez Isa will host a reception in honour of his fellow judges after taking oath of his office on September 17.
It was learnt that after assuming the charge as Chief Justice of Pakistan, Justice Isa will host a dinner in honour of his fellow judges on September 17.
It is pertinent to mention here that Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial will lay his robes on September 16 after reaching the age of superannuation. It was also learnt that Justice Qazi Faez Isa has also invited the incumbent Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial to dinner on September 17.
