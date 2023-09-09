Residents protest against firing incidents

CHARSADDA: Residents staged a protest against the deteriorating law and order situation and frequent firing incidents in a private housing society, leading to the closure of the motorway interchange on Friday.

The closure disrupted vehicular traffic. The residents of Nawab Housing Society in Charsadda staged the protest against continuous firing incidents by the security personnel of the housing society.

The protesters expressed their concerns, stating that the Nawab Housing Society witnesses nightly firing incidents by the area’s security guards, creating fear and distress among the residents.

The protesters demanded that the police take action against those involved in these incidents to restore peace and security in the region.Later, the demonstrators dispersed after talks with the police officials.