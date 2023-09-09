Peace rally demands reopening of border

LANDIKOTAL: Traders and local government representatives on Friday staged a peace rally in the Landikotal Bazaar and urged Pakistan and Afghanistan to defuse the tension and reopen Torkham border for trade activities.

The rally started from Bacha Khan Chowk and reached the Landikotal Press Club. The participants were holding placards inscribed with slogans for peace in Pakistan and Afghanistan.

Speaking on the occasion, Wali Muhammad Shinwari, Azizullah Afridi, Abdur Rauf Shinwari,

Aftab Shinwari, Kalimullah Shinwari and others said that Pakistan and Afghanistan were brotherly countries and they should have a durable peace and cordial relation. They called for avoiding clashes and resolving the issues through talks.

The speakers said they wanted a smooth trade between Pakistan and Afghanistan. They lamented that Torkham border crossing had remained closed for three days due to the bunker construction issue.

They added that the tension on the Pak-Afghan border for the last three days had affected hundreds of thousands of people, adding that a large number of passengers, including women and children had been stranded on both sides of the border.

The speakers said the people at the border village on the Pakistan side had left homes and shifted to safer areas in Landikotal. The peace rally participants asked Islamabad and Kabul to launch talks to resolve the issue and reopen the border.