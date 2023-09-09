Financial assistance distributed among deserving people

PESHAWAR: Caretaker Chief Minister Muhammed Azam Khan on Friday distributed financial assistance among the deserving people of the newly merged districts from his special funds.

Speaking on the occasion, the chief minister said that he was fully aware of the issues and difficulties being faced by the people of newly-merged districts and the caretaker provincial government was taking all possible steps to resolve their problems on priority.

Progress was being made on resolving the issues raised during the weekly meetings, he said, adding that all the genuine problems and issues would be resolved one by one.

“The tribal people have been facing a lot of hardships and multiple challenges for a long time,” he said and assured that the provincial government was going all out to address the issues of merged areas. He made it clear that the government was committed to supporting the tribal people and to resolve their issues on a sustainable basis.

The tribal people thanked the chief minister for taking keen interest in resolving the issues of tribal districts.Earlier, certain deserving people had requested the caretaker chief minister for financial assistance during his weekly meetings with the people of tribal districts and the CM had decided to assist the needy people from special funds.