Saturday September 09, 2023
Peshawar

Cheque handed over to Jaranwala violence victims

By Bureau report
September 09, 2023

PESHAWAR: Chief Executive of Paraplegic Centre Dr Syed Muhammad Ilyas handed over a donation cheque to George Ghulam, priest of the Diocese of Peshawar, for the victims of the Jaranwala tragedy.

These donations were collected by the employees and volunteers of the centre during a campaign for helping the affected Christian brethren. A large number of Christian community leaders and centre’s employees attended the event.