Poor law and order worries people in South Waziristan

WANA: The Waziristan Olasi Pasoon on Friday expressed concern over the rising crimes and worsening law and order in Lower South Waziristan and asked the government to take steps to improve the situation.

Noor Zaman Wazir of Awami National Party, Amanullah of Pakistan People’s Party, Ashfaq Wazir of Pakhtunkhwa Milli Awami Party, Nadeem Wazir of Jamaat-e-Islami, Ajmal Wazir Advocate, Haroon of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, Imran of National Democratic Movement, Shahzad Wazir of Pashtun Tahafuz Movement, Taj Wazir from the business community, social figure Iqbal Wazir and others participated in a meeting, which had been convened by the Waziristan Olasi Pasoon.

The meeting discussed the incidents of theft, robberies, drugs, weapons and poor law and order. They also talked about the increase in the number of vehicles with tinted glasses and the roaming of the armed men in South Waziristan.

Through a statement, the Waziristan Olasi Pasoon said that its members would meet deputy commissioner Lower South Waziristan and heads of other line departments.