Secretary defends changes to Sehat Card programme

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Health Secretary Mahmood Aslam Wazir on Friday defended the changes introduced by the provincial caretaker government to Sehat Card Plus Programme and insisted that healthcare services would continue to be provided to all residents of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

It may be mentioned here that Prof Dr Riaz Anwar, the advisor to chief minister on health, had on Thursday unveiled the changes to the programme at a press conference. These had dropped 35 per cent of the population of the province from the free treatment facility. A handout said the changes to the program were part of a comprehensive plan to improve healthcare accessibility and transparency in the region.

The secretary said the new changes had been developed and approved by the caretaker provincial cabinet to enhance the program’s transparency and ensure its sustainability.These reforms are aimed at bringing greater transparency to the healthcare program, making it more effective in reaching those in need. He said the new changes place a priority on serving the underprivileged.

The secretary said approximately 65 percent of the poor population will receive priority treatment, ensuring that those most in need receive the care they deserve.He said to sustain the program, a cost-sharing mechanism will be implemented, adding those who can afford it, approximately 35 per cent of the population, will contribute to the cost of priority treatment.

The Health secretary hoped these changes would not only bring transparency and sustainability to the Sehat Card Plus programme but also pave the way for its continuation on a permanent basis.