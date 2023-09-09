IGP calls for community-friendly policing

BANNU/LAKKI MARWAT: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Inspector General of Police Akhtar Hayat Khan Gandapur on Friday stressed the need for effective law-enforcement in the region.

He was speaking at a meeting during his two-day visit to Bannu.The IGP directed the top police officials to utilise their professional skills to maintain law and order, ensuring the safety of citizens and their property.

He stressed that protecting life and property is the primary responsibility of the police and urged the participants to adopt effective strategies to protect basic rights and justice. Special attention was given to cracking down on drug dealers, theft, and robbery gangs.

The IGP also emphasised the importance of community-friendly policing and improving police station culture to build trust between the public and the police.Security for religious minorities, places and domestic and foreign tourists was also discussed. A command and control room in Bannu police lines was ordered to be established to combat crime effectively. IGP Akhtar Hayat inaugurated the Model Police Station, Janikhel, and pledged to enhance the conditions and working hours of police and expressed hope that these new police stations would contribute significantly to maintaining law and order.

Certificates of appreciation were distributed among police personnel for their outstanding performance in solving challenging cases and apprehending suspects.IGP Gandapur paid visits to the residences of martyred elite force policemen Saif Ali in Lakki Marwat and Basheer Rahman in Sulaimankhel Tajauri, expressing condolences and appreciation for their services. He assured full benefits under the Police Martyr Package for their heirs.