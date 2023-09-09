Police decide to enhance security in capital

Islamabad:Islamabad police have decided to enhance security in the federal capital and establish special checkposts in various of the city.
According to a police spokesman, it has been decided to erect special checkposts in various areas of Islamabad and make a concerted effort to maintain more tranquillity for the safety of citizens.
Around 6,272 vehicles, 17,575 motorcycles, and 13,426 individuals were thoroughly checked at these check posts during the last month (August), he added. Moreover, 1,248 individuals were shifted to police stations for verification purposes, while 238 vehicles and 4,235 motorcycles were impounded.
