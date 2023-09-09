AI-driven initiatives stressed to combat threat of climate change

Islamabad:The convergence between Artificial Intelligence (AI) and sustainability at the crossroads of technological innovation has forged new avenues.

This was agreed by experts in a conference on “AI for sustainable future: its role in ethical policies and climate resilience” jointly organised here by Institute of Regional Studies (IRS) and Centre of Pakistan & International Relations (COPAIR).

Amna Munawwar Awan, president of COPAIR, stressed that the primary objective should be the advancement of humanity, not mere technological progress. She expounded on how AI can catalyse positive transformation countering the escalating climate crisis.

Mehreen Afzal, Director of Security and GRC for the National CERT project of NTISB during her talk emphasised the necessity of AI governance, its potential to fortify threat detection and defence, and the emergent national security concern posed by AI-driven cyber threats.

Yasar Ayaz, the Founding Chairperson and Central Project Director of NCAI, explained AI frameworks encompassing AI-enabled industries, applications and infrastructure. He further highlighted the benefits of AI and ethical considerations like privacy, data governance, transparency and fairness.

Saira Siddique, Founder and CEO of MedIQ, reflected on the substantial role of AI in healthcare expressing her opinion that AI can substantially enhance diagnostic accuracy and treatment planning within the healthcare sector.

André Ferreira, data scientist at TransitionZero, underscored the importance of smart electric grids for sustainable energy management. He went on to explain that institutions seeking to amplify climate investments need in-depth analysis of net-zero transitions augmented by AI and LLMs.