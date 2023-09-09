JI women hold demonstration

Islamabad: Millions of women in Indian Occupied Kashmir(IOC) being subjected to different kinds of violence and United Nations (UN) should play its to press the Indian authorities to stop these atrocities, said protestors during a protest in front of National press club Islamabad.

They said this at a demonstration held by the women’s Kashmir wing of Jamaat-e-Islami.They demanded UN to use all legislative powers to force to stop such inhuman practices in the unlawful occupied region, adding that it become routine matter by India as millions of weteched their lives and properties in result of these brutalities.

In this demonstration, a resolution was passed in which the G20 countries demanded that the Indian violence and violation of human rights in Kashmir and the war crimes of the Indian Army should be made part of the agenda of the G20 meeting. In this resolution, G30 India’s pretense resolution was given to the meeting of the countries. Kashmiri women announced in Jamaat-e-Islami’s demonstration at the Islamabad Press Club that Kashmiri women will hold a protest against India’s atrocities in Delhi, on September 9.