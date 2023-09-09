Separate MDCAT for flood victims

Islamabad: The Pakistan Medical and Dental Council (PMDC) has said medical and colleges admission test is likely to be held for the students both from flood-affected areas or with other valid reason but that will happen after consultation with the provincial governments.
According to a circular issued by the acting PMDC registrar, caretaker federal health minister Dr Nadeem Jan has taken sympathetic view of the problems facing the National Medical and Dental College Admission Test (MDCAT) candidates.
It said that the syllabus approved by the PMDC and already available on its website would be applied to the test. The PMDC said all other candidates registered for MDCAT would sit the test nationwide on Sept 10 (Sunday).
Islamabad:Islamabad police have decided to enhance security in the federal capital and establish special checkposts in...
Rawalpindi:Punjab Information and Culture Secretary Ali Nawaz Malik Friday inaugurated the Murree Arts Council 3D...
Islamabad:The convergence between Artificial Intelligence and sustainability at the crossroads of technological...
Islamabad:The Coordinator General COMSTECH, Prof. Dr. M. Iqbal Choudhary and the Vice Chancellor of Quaid-i-Azam...
Islamabad:Ahsan Zafar Bakhtawari, President, Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry stressed that all political...
Islamabad: Millions of women in Indian Occupied Kashmir being subjected to different kinds of violence and United...