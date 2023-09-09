 
Saturday September 09, 2023
Lahore

Rs6bn released for PEF

By Our Correspondent
September 09, 2023

LAHORE:Punjab Finance Department has released the fund of Rs6 billion to Punjab Education Foundation. According to sources, the fund had been released to pay the salaries of the teachers of the schools being run by the PEF and other expenses. The PEF had requested the Finance Department for the release of the amount. The Finance Department sent a summary to the caretaker cabinet for the approval.