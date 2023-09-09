LAHORE:Technical Education and Vocational Training Authority (Tevta) and Overseas Employment Corporation (OEC) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to start language courses for Tevta students. In this regard, a ceremony was held at the Tevta secretariat in which Tevta Chairman Brig (Retd) Muhammad Sajid Khokhar and OEC MD Naseer Khan signed the MoU. The ceremony was attended by Secretary Industries Ehsan Bhutta.
