Saturday September 09, 2023
Lahore

Language courses for Tevta students

By Our Correspondent
September 09, 2023

LAHORE:Technical Education and Vocational Training Authority (Tevta) and Overseas Employment Corporation (OEC) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to start language courses for Tevta students. In this regard, a ceremony was held at the Tevta secretariat in which Tevta Chairman Brig (Retd) Muhammad Sajid Khokhar and OEC MD Naseer Khan signed the MoU. The ceremony was attended by Secretary Industries Ehsan Bhutta.