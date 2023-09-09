Afghan girl reunited with her family

LAHORE:The efforts of the traffic police paid off and resultantly a 30-year-old Afghan girl living in Edhi Homes was reunited with her family.

According to the details, an unidentified woman brought the victim Mursal from Afghanistan to Lahore on the pretext of a job one and a half years ago. Sherakot Police shifted Mursal to Edhi Homes, Township. The education team of traffic police contacted the relatives of Mursal with the help of Afghan Embassy. Mursal will be brought to her home in Kotal, the suburb of Kabul, with the help of Afghan Embassy. It is said that the biggest obstacle to the search for the girl's heirs was the language as she could speak only Persian. A translator was arranged to know about her relatives from the girl.