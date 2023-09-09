Man drowns in Ravi

LAHORE:A man drowned in the River Ravi on Friday. The victim reportedly accidentally fell into the river near Ravi Syphon. Nearby people alerted Rescue 1122 teams. Their rescue teams reached the spot and launched the search operation. The victim’s body could not be recovered until the filing of the report. His identity could also not be ascertained.

Two dead in road accidents

The Emergency Services Department (ESD) responded to 1,172 road traffic accidents in all districts of Punjab during the last 24 hours. In these accidents, two people died, whereas 1,218 were injured. Out of these, 590 people with serious injuries were shifted to different hospitals, while 628 victims with minor injuries were treated at the incident site by Rescue medical teams.