Chemical, hazardous waste management discussed

LAHORE:The Ministry of Climate Change and Environmental Coordination, in collaboration with the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP), organised a training workshop on chemical and hazardous waste management.

The workshop, held at a local hotel here, was conducted under the UNEP funded project, ‘Special Programme for Strengthening of National Legislation and Capacity Building of Stakeholders for the Sound Management of Chemicals and Hazardous Waste in Pakistan.’

The workshop aimed at enhancing awareness and understanding of the critical issues related to chemical and hazardous waste management in Pakistan and equip participants with the necessary knowledge and skills to address these challenges effectively.

Lahore Waste Management Company's CEO Babar Sahib Din stressed Pakistan's role as both a producer and importer of chemicals and hazardous waste, emphasising the need to unite intellectual and technical resources to combat this challenge.

Deputy Director (Chemical) at the Ministry of Climate Change and Environmental Coordination Dr Zaigham Abbas highlighted the hazardous waste and chemical issue in Pakistan. He shared the commitments of the government regarding the obligations and compliance of chemical and waste related multilateral environmental agreements like Basel, Stockholm, Rotterdam, and Vienna Conventions and Montreal Protocol. He highlighted the importance of the UNEP funded special programme in strengthening national legislation and building the capacity of stakeholders for sound chemical and hazardous waste management practices.

Prof Dr Moinuddin Ghauri underscored the urgency to adopt responsible waste management practices for the sake of environment and well-being. Prof Dr Farhat Yasmeen shared her expertise on hazardous waste introduction, properties, types, and sources.

Programme Technical Officer at the Ministry of Climate Change and Environmental Coordination Sajid Raza emphasised the need for collaboration among government agencies, industry professionals, NGOs, and other stakeholders to ensure effective waste management practices throughout the entire value chain. National Consultant Bushra Afzal delivered a presentation on national regulations, guidelines, and policies for hazardous waste and chemical management.

The participants, including government officials, industry representatives, academia, and NGOs expressed a high-level of sensitivity towards the issues discussed.

Joint Secretary, International Cooperation Wing, Ministry of Climate Change and Environmental Coordination Kamran Ahmad in his concluding remarks emphasised the importance of environmental agreements and implementing the knowledge gained through the latest resources on chemical and hazardous waste to promote effective waste management practices in Pakistan in compliance with the Basel Convention.