Court orders de-sealing of 10 theatres

LAHORE:The Lahore High Court has ordered de-sealing of 10 theatres of Lahore Division. Justice Raheel Kamran of Lahore High Court heard the petition filed by the theatre owners.

The petition challenged the government's decision to seal the theatres. The court directed that the theatres should be opened until the decision of the authorities concerned and if there are any complaints against the petitioners, action should be taken as per the law. The court declared that no illegal action should be taken.