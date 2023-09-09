Plea against tax on injections: LHC serves notices on federal govt, FBR

LAHORE:The Lahore High Court has issued notices to federal government and FBR on a petition against the import taxes on Griffon injections which are used in liver and kidney transplant.

The petition stated that 21 percent tax had been imposed on the import of liver and kidney transplant injections. It stated that the injections for transplant are available in the market at expensive prices of Rs125,000. The petitioner feared that after increase in tax the injections prices would cross Rs200,000. It said that health facility is the basic right of patients and citizens. It demanded the court issue orders to remove all taxes imposed on life-saving injections.