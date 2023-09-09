World Literacy Day: Education basic right of every citizen

LAHORE:Punjab Higher Education Commission (PHEC) Chairman Prof Dr Shahid Munir has said that generations life can be improved only by making education the first priority.
He said this while addressing a function organised in the PHEC on the occasion of World Literacy Day. He said that World Literacy Day created a movement for the importance of education and its promotion. Steps are needed at individual and collective level to make citizens educated, he added.
Dr Shahid Munir said that education was the basic right of every citizen and there was a need to conduct a strong awareness campaign for the promotion of education. Dr Tanveer Qasim also addressed the event. Dr Mansoor Baloch, Hasan Munir, Dr Asif Munir, Rao Nauman, Dr Mumtaz and others also attended the event.
LAHORE:Punjab Finance Department has released the fund of Rs6 billion to Punjab Education Foundation. According to...
LAHORE:Punjab Industrial Estates Development and Management Company Friday granted the status of special zone...
LAHORE:Technical Education and Vocational Training Authority and Overseas Employment Corporation have signed a...
LAHORE:The efforts of the traffic police paid off and resultantly a 30-year-old Afghan girl living in Edhi Homes was...
LAHORE:The Capital City Police Office Lahore, led by CCPO Bilal Siddique Kamyana, is taking proactive steps for the...
LAHORE:The Youth Affairs Department of Punjab in collaboration with Arfa Karim Technology, organised a training...