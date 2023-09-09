International Literacy Day observed: Literacy Dept educates 4.6m children of poor families

LAHORE:International Literacy Day was observed across Punjab with the determination that no child in the province will be deprived of at least basic education due to unavoidable reasons. The main event of International Literacy Day was held at Lahore Arts Council on Friday.

Addressing the event, Secretary Literacy Syed Haider Iqbal said that the Literacy Department has so far provided education to 4.6 million children of poor families of remote areas. Six lakh children are studying in more than 19,000 non-formal schools. He said that the Literacy Department is also focusing on technical training of its students and professional training of teachers.

Syed Haider Iqbal emphasised the need for hard work to increase the literacy rate. He said that there is also a challenge for out-of-school children due to lack of awareness. Provincial Minister Ibrahim Murad, Secretary Industry Ehsan Bhutta and others also addressed the event.

Syed Haider Iqbal informed the participants and media representatives about the performance of the literacy Department. He said that thousands of students are being educated while 1,000 literacy centres are being established in South Punjab. He said that 460 non-formal schools out of 1,000, have been activated and 540 will be activated soon. He assured to speed up efforts for special allowance for teachers of non-formal schools.

JICA Deputy Chief Advisor Abid Gul and UNICEF representatives praised the performance of the Literacy Department and said that Punjab is the only province where this department is established. He said that education rate of Punjab is better than other provinces and Pakistan as a whole.

In the ceremony, prizes were also distributed to the teachers of non-formal schools to encourage them, while the winners of the painting competitions held among the students of non-formal schools were also awarded special prizes.

Education basic right of every citizen

Punjab Higher Education Commission (PHEC) Chairman Prof Dr Shahid Munir has said that generations life can be improved only by making education the first priority. He said this while addressing a function organised in the PHEC on the occasion of World Literacy Day.

He said that World Literacy Day created a movement for the importance of education and its promotion. Steps are needed at individual and collective level to make citizens educated, he added. Dr Shahid Munir said that education was the basic right of every citizen and there was a need to conduct a strong awareness campaign for the promotion of education. Dr Tanveer Qasim also addressed the event. Dr Mansoor Baloch, Hasan Munir, Dr Asif Munir,

Rao Nauman, Dr Mumtaz and others also attended the event.