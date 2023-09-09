Over 67,000 candidates to appear in MDCAT tomorrow

LAHORE:The University of Health Sciences (UHS) will conduct the Medical and Dental College Admission Test (MDCAT) at 29 centres set up in 11 cities of the province on Sunday (tomorrow).

A UHS spokesperson said that more than 67,000 candidates will write the test. The question papers and other sensitive examination materials were dispatched to various cities on Friday under tight security arrangements. The examination papers were kept in sealed steel trunks. The material will be secured in the treasury offices of various districts till the morning of September 10.

UHS Vice Chancellor Prof Ahsan Waheed Rathore sent off the examination teams. He prayed for the safety of the candidates and staff and the irritant-free conduct of the test. In Lahore, around 19,000 candidates, Multan 13,600, Gujranwala 4,000, Bahawalpur 5,000, Faisalabad 7,500, D.G. Khan 3,000, Gujrat 1,700, Sargodha 3,000, Sialkot 2,500 and Rawalpindi 3,300 and in Sahiwal 3,700 candidates will take the test.

The Punjab government has appointed around 5,000 supervisory and invigilation staff whereas UHS has deputed senior faculty members of the university as head couriers and couriers for conducting the test. Vice-Chancellors, Pro-Vice-Chancellors, principals, and senior faculty members of government medical institutions in relevant cities will monitor the examination while officers of the Specialised Healthcare and Medical Education Department, deputy commissioners will supervise the arrangements. Section 144 has been imposed to prevent the entry of unauthorised persons into the examination centres.

The MDCAT exam will start at 10:00am while the examination centres will be opened for the candidates at 8:00 am and sealed at 9:00 am after which no one will be allowed to enter. The duration of the exam will be three and a half hours and it will conclude at 1.30pm. The minimum qualifying marks for admission to MBBS are 55pc and for BDS 50pc. The question paper will have 200 multiple choice questions including Biology 68, Chemistry 54, Physics 54, English 18, and Logical Reasoning 6 questions as per the curriculum notified by the Pakistan Medical and Dental Council (PM&DC).

In this regard, UHS VC said that the chief minister had directed all departments concerned to make immaculate arrangements for smooth and flawless conduct of the admission test. The district administration, under the supervision of divisional commissioners and deputy commissioners concerned, had finalised the security and logistic plans at their respective centres, Prof Rathore said.

He said that district police officers would be responsible for the security and deployment of police personnel at the test centres. Police would ensure extensive patrolling and technical sweeping of the area before the commencement of the test. Walk-through gates and mobile jammers would be installed at all major centres, UHS VC informed. Traffic police had been directed to make proper traffic and parking arrangements to ensure a smooth flow of traffic near the test centres, he added.

Prof Rathore further said that emergency healthcare services would be ensured at all centres which would include fully equipped ambulances, doctors along with paramedical staff and necessary medicines. Moreover, the nearest teaching hospital or district headquarters hospital would be on high alert to ensure a state of readiness to meet any emergency. Arrangements have also been made with power supply companies to ensure uninterrupted electricity supply at all the centres during the test.

Candidates are not allowed to bring any cell phones, calculators, smart and digital watches, books, bags, and electronic devices to the test centre. However, analog watches are allowed. UHS VC warned that there would be zero tolerance for the use of unfair means in the test. He said that candidates must bring with them the printout of their Admittance Card as well as their original CNIC/NICOP/JC/Passport/B-Form. He added that there would be biometric verification of candidates at each centre by NADRA teams.

Meanwhile, on Friday, a meeting was held here at the Specialised Healthcare and Medical Education Department under the chairmanship of Health Secretary Ali Jan Khan, in which all the special secretaries, additional secretaries and deputy secretaries of the department participated. The arrangements for MDCAT exam were reviewed in the meeting. The Command and Control Centre of the department was alerted for better coordination during the exam.

Ali Jan Khan said that MDCAT was perhaps the department's biggest activity of the year and, therefore, any kind of lapse in terms of arrangements would not be tolerated. Senior officers of the department had been deputed to monitor the test, he added.