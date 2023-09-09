Two men jailed for seven years for possessing explosives

An anti-terrorism court (ATC) has sentenced two men to seven years of rigorous imprisonment in cases pertaining to possession of explosive material.

Fazal Mir and Mian Khan were found guilty of carrying explosive material within the jurisdiction of the Pak Colony police station in December 2020. The ATC-II judge announced his order earlier reserved after recording evidence and hearing arguments from defence and prosecution sides. He ruled that the prosecution successfully proved its case against the accused without any shadow of doubt, awarding them seven-year imprisonment each.

“All the properties of the convicts stand forfeited to government as provided under Section 5-A of Explosive Substance Act,” the judge ruled. According to the prosecution, a police party was on routine patrol on December 24, 2020, when it spotted two suspicious-looking men near Awan Hotel in the Maghopir area.

Upon their search, the men, who were identified as Mian Khan and Fazal Mir, were found to be carrying explosive material, it said and added that more than two kilograms of explosive substance, a remote control device, two detonators and detonator cord were seized from their possession.

The prosecution further mentioned that the accused intended to use the explosive material for terrorism activities in the metropolis. Two separate FIRs were lodged against them under Section 4/5 of the Explosive Substances Act 1908 read with Section 7 of the Anti-Terrorism Act (ATA) at the Pak Colony police station on behalf of the state.