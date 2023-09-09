Former transport secy Salim Rajput assumes commissioner role

Former Transport Secretary Muhammad Salim Rajput on Friday officially assumed the position of Commissioner of Karachi.

Rajput holds the distinguished rank of Grade 20 officer within the Pakistan Administrative Service. Prior to his appointment as Commissioner of Karachi, he had been serving as the Secretary of the Department of Transport and Mass Transit.

Rajput is an accomplished graduate of both domestic and foreign universities. According to information provided by the Commissioner's office, he pursued studies in Public Policy at the London School of Economics and completed his MSc in Management and Governance.

Throughout his distinguished career in government service, Rajput had held various pivotal positions, showcasing his versatility and dedication. His roles encompassed serving as the Secretary of Services and General Administration, Special Secretary of Finance for the Government of Sindh, and Secretary of Finance for the Government of Gilgit and Baltistan.

Additionally, he took on the responsibilities of Secretary of Mines, Mineral, Labour, and Commerce in Gilgit and Baltistan. His career also saw him serve as the Deputy Commissioner in multiple cities, including Karachi, Hyderabad, and Khairpur.

In Karachi, he held the position of Deputy Commissioner in the South District. Furthermore, he made significant contributions as the EDO Finance in Badin and as the Additional Secretary to the Chief Minister of Sindh.

In a statement, Rajput affirmed that alongside his official duties, he and his team would provide unwavering assistance and support to the Election Commission of Pakistan, ensuring the conduct of free, fair, transparent, and peaceful elections in the Karachi Division.