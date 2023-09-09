JI demands arrest of councillor’s killers in 48 hours

Karachi Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) chief Hafiz Naeemur Rehman has issued a 48-hour ultimatum to government authorities, demanding the immediate arrest of those responsible for the assassination of a JI councillor in the Surjani Town area of the city.

Rehman conveyed this ultimatum while addressing the media following the funeral prayers of the slain councillor, Muhammad Mujeeb, held on Friday. A significant gathering of local residents, JI supporters, and elected representatives came together to offer their respects after the Friday prayers.

Mujeed fell victim to the machinations of the electricity hook mafia in Surjani Town, targeted for his participation in a meeting aimed at devising a collective strategy against the criminal syndicate. He was a beloved figure in his constituency, representing Union Council 5 of Manghopir.

During the funeral prayers, Rehman emphasised that should the government fail to meet their deadline, the JI would launch citywide protests. Highlighting the reasons behind the attack, Rehman stated that Mujeeb had bravely raised his voice against criminal elements in Surjani Town, an area that had seen a surge in criminal activities under the patronage of the previous Pakistan Peoples Party government. The JI councillor had actively advocated for the local residents against the K-Electric and the electricity hook mafia.

In his plea to the caretaker chief minister, Sindh Rangers director general and the Sindh inspector general of police, Rehman urged them to fulfil their duties in this regard. He made it clear that the government would be held accountable for any repercussions if the electricity hook mafia remained untouched and the culprits were not swiftly arrested and brought to justice.

"We don't want mere assurances; we demand the immediate incarceration of the culprits," he emphasised. Karachi JI deputy chief Dr Osama Razi also addressed the gathering, stressing that bullets and such acts of hooliganism were not unfamiliar to the JI. He asserted, "You may take a life, but you cannot deter the JI."

FIR registered

Police have registered a case of the killing of a councillor of the Jamaat-e-Islami in Surjani Town. Sixty-year-old Muhammad Habib was a ward councillor, who, according to the JI, was killed allegedly by the kunda mafia in the area. The police have registered an FIR against six nominated suspects; however, no arrest has been made so far.

The funeral prayers for slain councillor were offered in Surjani Town on Friday. The funeral prayers were led by Hafiz Naeem ur Rahman, the Karachi chief of the Jamaat-e-Islami. “The question arising from this funeral is: when our youths will stop becoming targets of bullets?” he asked. “Whichever direction we look in, crimes are on the rise.”

Rehman said Habib embraced martyrdom while serving the public. “I want to ask the electric company about kunda mafia. How can a kunda mafia be so active when there is an electric company?” he questioned.

The JI leader demanded of the Sindh Rangers and the IGP to ensure the arrest of the culprits. “We have conveyed our message to the high officials. If the culprits are not arrested within 48 hours, we will protest,” he warned.

The chairman of the Surjani Town Union Committee, Umeed Ali Qazi, stated that obtaining legal electricity connections had been a longstanding issue for the local residents while efforts to resolve this issue were ongoing, but the kunda mafia was preventing its solution. “We gathered there for the same issue when the kunda mafia leader along with his companions arrived and opened fire at us,” Qazi said.

Muzammil, who was injured during the incident, stated that the mafia had abducted him and subjected him to violence immediately after the shooting incident. However, upon receiving information about Councillor Habib and others being shot, the armed suspects released him, allowing him to go.

According to Surjani Town SHO Amin Solangi, the police have registered a case against six nominated suspects on the complaint of deceased Habib’s son while efforts are underway to make arrests. The officer said Habib was killed while 42-year-old Adnan Izhar injured in the incident. He said that according to initial investigations, the incident occurred over a dispute involving the notorious kunda mafia.

KE statement

Meanwhile, in a press statement, the KE lamented the murder of the JI councillor. The power utility said they considered the attack on the councillor in Surjani Town an attack on their team.

The KE said they were adamant to rid the Surjani Town area of power theft and kunda mafia, and requested help from law enforcement agencies in this regard. It said its teams had been subjected to torture in Surjani Town during actions against power thefts as certain elements were encouraging citizens to take the law in their hands.