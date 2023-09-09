Reserve day added for India-Pakistan Asia Cup clash

COLOMBO: Asia Cup organisers on Friday added a reserve day for the blockbuster clash between India and Pakistan after their first encounter at the 50-over tournament was washed out.

The arch-rivals are scheduled to play in Colombo on Sunday but thundery showers are forecast for the Sri Lankan capital over the weekend. "If adverse weather suspends play during the Pak vs India game, the match will continue on 11th September 2023 from the point it was suspended," a statement said.

The match is the only one in the Super Four stage to have a reserve day, but coaches for both Sri Lanka and Bangladesh -- the other two teams in round two -- made guarded statements. "Little surprised when I first heard, but at the same time we are not the organisers of the competition so not a lot we can do about that," Sri Lanka coach Chris Silverwood said.

"To be honest it will be a problem if the reserve day then provides points to the teams and not someone else, but nothing we can do about so we keep preparing and do the best we can." Bangladesh coach Chandika Hathurusingha said "yes, it´s not ideal, we would love to have an extra day as well. Other than that I don´t have much comment because they (technical committee) have made a decision." Hathurusingha added he hadn´t seen anything like this in any other tournament. Sri Lanka and Bangladesh play each other in Colombo on Saturday.