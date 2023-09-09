Pakistan seek to bounce back against Bahrain today

LAHORE: After losing to Japan by 6-0, Pakistan Under-23 football team will be looking to improve when they face Bahrain in their Group D second round show of the 2024 Under-23 Asian Cup Qualifiers at the Shaikh Ali bin Mohammed Al Khalifa Stadium at Muharraq Club in Arad town in Bahrain on Saturday (today).

An ill-prepared Pakistani lot was humiliated by Japan as the national defenders completely failed to leave an impression. They could not bring down Japan’s high pace, gave them rooms as they netted six goals, three in each half.

However, Pakistan head coach Shehzad Anwar had told this correspondent on Thursday that they would put up a fine show against Bahrain.

Bahrain also tasted 0-1 defeat at the hands of Palestine in their opener on September 6 and they will be making every effort to win this game. The 43 nations have been clubbed in 11 groups. The top team from each group and four best runners-up will join hosts Qatar in the Asian Cup in Qatar next year.

Pakistan squad: Goalkeepers: Salman ul Haq, Hassan Ali and Usman Ali; Defenders: Mohammad Sohail, Mohib Ullah, Haseeb Ahmed Khan, Mohammad Sufyan, Syed Abdullah Shah, Mamoon Moosa Khan, Saeed Khan and Abdullah Iqbal; Midfielders: Mohammad Hayan Khattak, Mohammad Taha, Zaid Umar, Nizam Uddin, Alamgir Ghazi and Harun Hamid; Forwards: Shayak Dost, Moin Ahmed, Mohammad Waheed, Mohammad Waleed, Hamza Ahmed and Fareed Ullah.