Hosting Women’s ODIs an honour: NBP president

KARACHI: The National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), under the leadership of its President, Rehmat Ali Hasnie, is the presenting sponsor of the Women's One Day International (ODI) series between Pakistan and South Africa.



This signifies NBP's dedication to nurturing young cricketing talent and underscores its commitment to the empowerment and recognition of women in sports. "Cricket transcends being just a sport; it becomes an emotion, especially in our part of the world. When women step onto the field, they carry not only the hopes of a match victory but also the dreams and aspirations of countless young girls who look up to them for inspiration. The courage, dedication, and resilience displayed by these athletes are truly commendable and serve as beacons for future generations," he said.

"At NBP, we believe in empowerment and potential. Our association with this ODI series is a testament to our commitment to uplift and acknowledge the remarkable contributions of women from all walks of life. We envision a brighter future where every girl, whether in Pakistan, South Africa, or anywhere else in the world, feels inspired to pursue her dreams, whether in sports, education, or any other field," added Mr. Hasnie.