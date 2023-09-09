National junior tennis event from 16th

KARACHI: A national tennis championship for juniors will be organised by Shamsi Tennis Academy at DA Creek Club from September 16-22.

This Grade One national tournament approved by Pakistan Tennis Federation is being organised under the auspices of Sindh Tennis Association. All outstation main draw players are entitled to daily and travelling allowances as per PTF rules. The last date of entries is September 13.

The national events to be played are for junior boys under-18 (singles and doubles), boys under 16 singles, boys under-14 (singles and doubles), boys/girls under-12 singles, boys/girls under-10 (singles and doubles), and under-8 singles. Tournament director is Nameer Shamsi (ITF level 2 Coach/Tutor) and the referee is Khalid Rehmani.