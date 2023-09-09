Concussion sub Labuschagne steers Australia to victory over Proteas

BLOEMFONTEIN: Concussion substitute Marnus Labuschagne played a match-winning innings for Australia to trump an unbeaten century by South African captain Temba Bavuma in the first One-day International at the Mangaung Oval on Thursday.

Bavuma carried his bat for an unbeaten 114 to enable South Africa to score 222 all out. It seemed more than enough as Australia, batting with ultra-aggressive intent, crashed to 113 for seven in the 17th over.

But Labuschagne, batting at number eight after replacing Cameron Green, restored calmness to the Australian innings, making 80 not out. He shared an unbeaten eighth-wicket stand of 112 with Ashton Agar, who made 48 not out.

Green was ruled out after being struck on the left earpiece of his helmet by the second ball he faced from Kagiso Rabada before he had scored. "Some weird things happen around concussions," said man of the match Labuschagne at the after-match presentation.

His Test career was ignited when he replaced Steve Smith during a Test at Lord´s in 2019. Labuschagne was not selected in Australia´s World Cup squad and only joined the squad in South Africa after Steve Smith withdrew with a wrist injury.

He said he had taken only a short break after this year´s Ashes series in England before getting back to work. "I knew I needed to improve my one-day game," he said. Bavuma batted throughout the South African innings while his teammates crumbled against accurate bowling on a slow, dry pitch with uneven bounce.

Australia won the toss

South Africa Innings:

de Kock c Green b Stoinis 11

Bavuma (c) not out 114

der Dussen run out (Stoinis/Carey) 8

Markram c Carey b Green 19

Klaasen b Stoinis 14

Miller c Carey b Hazlewood 0

Jansen b Hazlewood 32

Coetzee c Hazlewood b Agar 2

Maharaj b Abbott 2

Rabada c Carey b Zampa 1

Ngidi c Carey b Hazlewood 0

Extras: (b 4, lb 3, nb 1, w 11) 19

Total: 49 Over 222

Fall of wickets: 1-19, 2-33, 3-70, 4-97, 5-100, 6-157, 7-168, 8-182, 9-185, 10-222

Bowling: Hazlewood 10-2-41-3, Stoinis 6-0-20-2, Abbott 9-0-40-1, Agar 9-0-40-1, Zampa 10-1-42-1, Green 5-0-32-1

Australia Innings:

Warner b Jansen 0

Head c Rabada b Ngidi 33

Marsh (c)c de Kock b Rabada 17

Green retired hurt 0

Inglis b Rabada 1

Carey b Coetzee 3

Stoinis c Klaasen b Coetzee 17

Labuschagne not out 80

Abbott b Maharaj 9

Agar not out 48

Extras: (nb 2, w 15) 17

Total: 40.2 Over 225/7

Fall of wickets: 1-1, 2-38, 2-38*, 3-56, 4-56, 5-72, 6-93, 7-113

Bowling: Jansen 6-0-44-1, Rabada 9-1-48-2, Ngidi 8-0-42-1, Coetzee 7-0-44-2, Maharaj 9-0-38-1, Markram 1.2-0-9-0

Match result: Aus won by 3 wickets

Man of the match: Labuschagne

Umpires: Paleker, Kettleborough