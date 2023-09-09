Anti-regime protesters on the march in south Syria

BEIRUT: More than 2,000 people marched in the government-held city of Sweida in southern Syria on Friday in an anti-regime protest movement that is getting stronger, an activist and a witness said.

The protests in Sweida province, the heartland of the country´s Druze minority, began after President Bashar al-Assad´s government ended fuel subsidies in August, dealing a heavy blow to Syrians reeling from war and a crippling economic crisis.

“We don´t want you, Bashar!” and “We will have freedom in spite of you!” demonstrators chanted on Friday. “The scale of the protest is because the presence of women is making itself felt. All social classes are there,” activist Rayan Maarouf of local news outlet Suwayda24 told AFP.

He said the protesters in Sweida city centre had come from all over the province. Maarouf and a witness said around 2,000 demonstrators gathered in the city´s Al-Karama Square on Friday, shouting anti-Assad slogans and waving multi-coloured Druze flags.

The witness said similar protests were taking place across the province. Discontent at the cost of living has also hit other areas of southern Syria, notably Daraa province which was the cradle of Syria´s 2011 uprising which Assad´s regime crushed brutally, plunging the country into a bloody civil war.

The Druze, who made up less than three percent of Syria´s pre-war population, have largely stayed out of the conflict. Sweida has also been mostly spared the fighting, facing only sporadic jihadist attacks which were repelled.