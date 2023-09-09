Tunisia press union denounces state ‘censorship’

TUNIS: Tunisia´s journalists´ syndicate on Friday denounced state censorship of mass media and said authorities have “repressed” freedoms in the country reeling under a political and economic crisis.
“The freedom of the press is increasingly repressed and the authorities are adopting a policy of lockdown and censorship to enforce their control over the media, particularly state media,” the head of the SNJT union, Mehdi Jelassi, told a news conference.
He said “cases of censorship have been recorded on national television programmes, on the TAP news agency and the newspaper La Presse,” all of which are state-owned.
Jelassi argued that such “methodical censorship” aims to remove the voices of the opposition or civil society organisations from broadcasts or the press. The syndicate also denounced “intimidation” of journalists through judicial prosecution and interrogations that are “purely political”.
Jelassi pointed to a case involving a journalist on the privately-owned Mosaique FM who was recently sentenced on appeal to five years in prison for publishing information linked to a security operation.
“This is the heaviest penalty ever recorded against a journalist” since the country´s 2011 uprising that toppled former dictator Zine El Abidine Ben Ali, added Jelassi.
