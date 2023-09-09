Trapped American says needs ‘a lot of help’ in Turkish cave

ISTANBUL: A US explorer trapped deep in a Turkish cave with internal bleeding said in a video released to AFP on Friday that he needed “a lot of help” getting out.

Mark Dickey, 40, reported falling sick last Saturday while exploring the Morca Cave in southern Turkiye´s Taurus Mountains with an international team. Dickey fell ill at a depth of 1,120 metres and has been resting at a base camp located 1,040 metres underground.

An international team of medics and explorers as well as Turkish rescue workers has been able to reach Dickey and give him blood infusions and first aid.

They are also lowering stretchers and other equipment needed to delicately pull him out. In the video, dated Wednesday and released to AFP by the Turkish presidency, Dickey could be seen standing up and talking clearly into the camera.

“Hi, I´m Mark Dickey from nearly 1,000 meters,” he says, dressed in a red puffer jacket and smiling at one stage. “As you can see, I´m up, I´m alert, I´m talking, but I´m not healed on the inside yet, so I´m going to need a lot of help to get out of here,” he says.