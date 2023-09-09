Israel ex-spy chief ‘apartheid’ comments stir controversy

OCCUPIED-AL-QUDS: The Palestinian Authority on Friday welcomed remarks by a former head of Israel´s Mossad spy agency qualifying the legal situation in the occupied West Bank as “apartheid”, but Israelis denounced the comments.

Tamir Pardo, who led Mossad from 2011 to 2016, told US news agency the Associated Press that “there is an apartheid state here”, referring to the Palestinian territory Israel has occupied since 1967. “In a territory where two people are judged under two legal systems, that is an apartheid state,” he said in the interview published on Wednesday.

Ahmed al-Deek, a top Palestinian Authority official, said Pardo was among an “increasing number of Israeli officials” expressing such a view. “We hope that this marks the beginning of an awakening in Israeli society to support the rights of the Palestinian people and to pressure the Israeli government to end its occupation of Palestinian land,” Deek said in a statement.

A year later, Amnesty International followed suit with a report on the subject which was promptly condemned as “lies” by Yair Lapid, then Israel´s foreign minister and now opposition leader. Pardo´s interview comes as the current hard-right government advances controversial judicial reforms which the former Mossad chief has publicly opposed.