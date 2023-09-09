Ukraine criticises ‘fake elections’ in Russian-occupied regions

KYIV, Ukraine: Ukraine´s foreign ministry on Friday criticised a vote organised by Moscow in four regions it claims to have annexed -- Donetsk, Lugansk, Zaporizhzhia and Kherson -- as well as in Crimea.
“By organising fake elections in the Ukrainian regions and Crimea, the Kremlin continues to delegitimize the Russian legal system,” the foreign ministry said. It called on partners to “condemn the worthless and arbitrary actions of Russia and not to recognise the legitimacy of any ´administration´”.
The ministry also said the Russian officials in charge of the elections should be prosecuted. In September 2022, Russia annexed the Lugansk, Donetsk, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions, despite not fully controlling any of them, following referendums that Kyiv and its Western allies have branded as shams.
The occupying authorities have organised a week-long vote across the four regions that Moscow claims to have annexed. Fighting in those areas is still raging as Ukraine pushes on with a counteroffensive launched in June along a vast front of almost 1,000-km.
The German foreign ministry said on social media: “we don´t recognise Russia´s attempted landgrab”.
