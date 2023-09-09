General warns China seeking to ‘exploit’ US military knowledge

WASHINGTON: Top US Air Force officer General Charles Brown warned service members on Friday that China is seeking to “exploit” American and Nato military knowledge to improve its armed forces.

The United States says China is its most consequential challenge and maintaining a military edge aids Washington´s efforts to deter aggression by Beijing.

“The People´s Liberation Army (PLA) wants to exploit your knowledge and skill to fill gaps in their military capability,” Brown -- who has been nominated to become the top US military officer -- wrote in a document addressed to members of the Air Force.

“Foreign companies are targeting and recruiting US and Nato-trained military talent across specialties and career fields to train the PLA abroad,” Brown said. “By essentially training the trainer, many of those who accept contracts with these foreign companies are eroding our national security, putting the very safety of their fellow service members and the country at risk, and may be violating the law.”

China and the United States in recent months have resumed dialogue with hopes of bringing greater stability to the turbulent relationship between the two countries.

Tensions soared this year over issues including an alleged Chinese spy balloon that was shot down by a US warplane after traversing the country, and competing interests in the democratic self-ruled island of Taiwan, which Washington supports militarily while Beijing claims it as part of its territory.

Last October, the UK Ministry of Defence said it believed up to 30 former British military pilots were providing training in China and that many others have been approached, including pilots who were still serving.

“We are taking decisive steps to stop Chinese recruitment schemes attempting to headhunt serving and former UK Armed Forces pilots to train People’s Liberation Army personnel in the People’s Republic of China,” a ministry spokesperson said at the time.

One month later, Australia’s defence minister, Richard Marles, said reports of Australian pilots providing military training to China necessitated a review of current safety procedures because “Defence activities, people and assets are targets for Foreign Intelligence Services.”

A former US fighter pilot has also been indicted over allegations that he has been training Chinese pilots how to land on aircraft carriers – a skill he was taught in his own military training.

He has denied the allegations, saying he was only training Chinese civilian pilots seeking to improve their skills. And recently, two Navy sailors were arrested and indicted for allegedly sending classified information to Chinese intelligence officers.