Down in flames

This letter refers to the article ‘The sparks are aflame’ by Raoof Hasan (September 8, 2023). We have reached this stage because of the corruption of our politicians and malfunctioning governments throughout the decades.
Had the PTI not rocked the boat mid-term, most probably, the 2023 elections would have been held as per the constitution, like the previous two elections were.
SRH Hashmi
Karachi
