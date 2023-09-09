Call for justice

Human rights are the basic rights and freedoms to which all individuals are entitled, regardless of their nationality, ethnicity, religion, gender, or any other status. These rights include but are not limited to, the right to life, liberty, equality before the law, freedom of expression, and freedom from discrimination. Addressing human rights violations requires collective efforts from governments, civil society, and individuals alike.

It is imperative to raise awareness, ensure transparent governance, strengthen legal frameworks, and foster a culture that respects human dignity. By holding perpetrators accountable and prioritizing justice, we can build a future where every individual’s human rights are safeguarded and protected.

Kamal Ul Din

Hyderabad