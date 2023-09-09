Unregulated

Our public health sector has gradually deteriorated due to rampant corruption, dereliction of duties, and the insulting behaviour of the staff. This has led to a rise in the number of private health facilities.

However, overtime, similar issues have arisen in private hospitals as well. In some cases, this has led to the deaths of patients. There is a need for better regulation of the healthcare facilities in our country.

Gulsher Panhwer

Johi