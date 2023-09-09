The blame games start

The elections may not have been announced yet but almost all political parties have launched their election campaign one way or the other regardless of the ongoing political uncertainty. Jumping into the fray is JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman who has said that general elections are inevitable – as they should be – and will most likely be held in February 2024. Apart from his usual attack on the PTI and how it had been brought to power for some ‘sinister’ agenda, he has also blamed the PPP for delaying elections and said that the general elections could have been held last year had the PPP not stepped back at the last moment. Fazl says the PPP insisted on bringing a no-confidence motion whereas the MQM, Akhtar Mengal and others wanted an immediate election. This was not something the PPP was going to ignore. Responding to these accusations, Chairman PPP Bilawal Bhutto has said that his party is not running away from elections and that the PPP was ready for elections before, was ready for elections on May 14, was ready for elections in 60 days and is ready for elections in 90 days according to the constitution. It seems the JUI-F is on a blame-game spree; previously the JUI-F’s Maulana Amjad Khan had said the PML-N is responsible for soaring inflation and the JUI-F cannot be blamed for it. Interestingly, former PTI member Fawad Chaudhry called out the hypocrisy of the JUI-F and other allies of the PML-N government, because they were equal partners in the PDM government. Granted that the finance ministry was with the PML-N and it was Ishaq Dar’s dilly-dallying tactics that brought the country on the verge of default but to say that these parties had nothing to do with these decisions requires some stretch of imagination.

Bilawal Bhutto’s media talk yesterday also served as a reminder to the Election Commission of Pakistan that elections should be held as soon as possible. To be fair, the PPP’s stance has been clear on elections from day one and political observers say that the reason is most likely because the PPP is confident that it will win the elections in Sindh, unlike other political parties that are not so sure when it comes to the other provinces. The PTI’s popularity does not seem to have reduced in intensity despite PTI Chairman Imran Khan being in jail, the PML-N is right now rudderless and even leader-less as both Mian Nawaz Sharif and Shehbaz Sharif are ensconced in London, and the JUI-F is hardly in a position to contest elections in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa given that it will most likely be a contest between PTI and Pervez Khattak’s party.

As far as the PML-N is concerned, we yet again hear – from a post by Rana Sanaullah on X (formerly Twitter) – that elections will be held in February and Nawaz Sharif will lead the PML-N election campaign. If Nawaz does indeed return next month, then it would be a signal that elections will be held by February 2024. But there are so many ifs and buts in this situation that unless he actually gets on a plane and reaches Pakistan, one would rightly be tempted to take such claims with a pinch of salt. That there is political uncertainty in the country and so much confusion about the elections schedule speaks volumes about Pakistan’s democratic process. In any democratic country, it is a given that general elections are held on time but we are still grappling with the idea of democratic transitions in a country that is steadily going downhill economically, socially and democratically. What rule of law can possibly be assured in a state that can’t keep it together long enough to hold constitutionally mandated elections on time?