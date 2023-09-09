SBP suspends exchange firm

KARACHI: The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) said on Friday it had suspended the authorisation of an exchange company for serious violations of its regulations and instructions.
The SBP said in a statement that M/s Usman International Exchange Company –B (Pvt) Limited, a category B exchange company, had been debarred from undertaking any kind of business activity during the suspension period. The suspension applies to the company’s head office and all branches, the statement said.
