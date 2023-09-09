Sitara extends plant shutdown

KARACHI: Sitara Peroxide Limited (SPL), chemical manufacturer, said on Friday it would extend its plant shutdown by another 30 days due to the non-availability of raw materials.

The company, which produces and sells hydrogen peroxide, a chemical used in various industries, informed the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) of its decision in a notice.

“We would like to inform that the management has decided to extend the suspension of plant operation for another 30 days,” the notice said. “Moreover, the management is hopeful that the current situation will get better, enabling the company to resume its production activities after 30 days.”

Last month, SPL had announced a three-week shutdown of its plant, citing difficulties in procuring raw materials and chemicals. The company, which has been non-operational for months now, also said last month that it was looking for other avenues to generate funds and meet its financial obligations.