Gold slides down Rs4,000/tola

KARACHI: Gold prices in the local market dropped by Rs4,000/tola on Friday following the appreciation of the Pakistani rupee against the US dollar.
According to All Sindh Saraf Jewellers Association data, gold rates in the local market moved down to Rs212,500/tola. Similarly, the price of 10 gram gold also decreased by Rs3,430 to stand at Rs204,990.
Gold rates increased by $2 to close at $1,923/ounce in the international market. Silver rates remained unchanged at Rs2,650/tola. The price of 10 gram silver also stood the same at Rs2,271.94.
