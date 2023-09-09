Change for the sake of greater equity

LAHORE: All Pakistani rulers promise to promote growth, but more than often it is retrograde as they add to poverty and unemployment. The economic growth is confined to those that matter.

General masses do not usually know what is happening behind closed doors. Take for instance the case of doling out interest free loans of over Rs30 million each to 11 Lahore High Court judges.

Since the news was leaked to the public, it gives the impression that this happened for the first time. The fact is that 12-13 Lahore High Court judges availed this facility last year as well, and there was no uproar because the news never appeared in the media.

These are the facilitations that are doled out to the influential without making them public. Interest free loans are provided for the construction of houses for the judges, whereas such loan facilities are never available for the ordinary citizens who genuinely need housing.

We make a distinction between an ordinary criminal and an influential one. An ordinary criminal after conviction lives in prison misery, but the influential ones demand facilities even in jail and usually are granted these facilities. These actions are creating tension in the society. All citizens must be treated equally.

We have VIP culture at all public places where the one with power enjoys preferential treatment even in jails. This is not justice but rather a license to the ones with some clout to enjoy life even as criminals. Most of our influential prisoners end up in posh hospital rooms to serve their jail terms. Those poor prisoners that need hospitalisation languish in jail and at best are provided low cost medicines by jail doctors.

Another culture that prevails in bureaucracy is suspension in case one is found unduly harassing a businessperson or any other citizen to exhort money. But this suspension is usually the only punishment the bureaucrat gets.

The suspended bureaucrats usually get a clean chit after a mock inquiry conducted by their fellow colleagues. In rare cases, where evidence of wrongdoing is undeniable, the official is punished either with demotion to a lower cadre or his annual increment is stopped. Bribe or breaking rules is a serious crime and cannot be let off with minor punishment.

Once an official is caught his colleagues then investigate who trapped their colleague. They then hold a grudge against that person and look for an opportunity to teach him a lesson.

For instance if some Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) officer gets in trouble for asking for a bribe from a businessman. First his colleagues would request the businessmen to withdraw his complaint. In case he does not agree, they then wait for an opportunity to nab him the moment they find the slightest flaw in his accounts statement. This is the reason that despite complaining in private about widespread corruption in the revenue department, no businessmen dares to come out in the open.

The mode and avenues of corruption is known to all, but since each has vested interest, they take no action. The recent correction in rupee value occurred because the order came from a powerful authority who apparently is not part of this mafia.

The concerned officials and private operators immediately suspended the unlawful operations and also stopped the smuggling of greenback. They would resume their activities once the pressure is relaxed. This is the time to plug all loopholes in the system and make speculation in currency a punishable crime.