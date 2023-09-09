Govt to borrow Rs11 trillion from domestic market in Q2

KARACHI: The government aims to borrow Rs11.04 trillion from the domestic debt market in the next three months to finance its budget deficit.

For the months of September through October, most of the anticipated borrowing will be done through Market Treasury Bills with maturities of three, six, and twelve months. According to the auction calendar released by the State Bank of Pakistan on Friday, the government will raise Rs8.700 trillion through short-term paper auctions.

The government will be able to borrow Rs2.16 trillion from commercial banks through Pakistan Investment Bonds (PIBs) with fixed and floating rates. It will borrow Rs60 billion using a fixed-rate Government of Pakistan Ijara Sukuk and Rs120 billion through a variable rental rate.

In addition to funding its spending requirements, the government borrows money to pay for the servicing of its domestic debt. T-bills worth Rs9.293 trillion will mature between September and November of FY2024.

The significant budget deficit keeps the government's borrowing needs on the higher side. The government's planned borrowing for the current quarter is almost the same as the target of Rs11 trillion for the previous quarter.

According to analysts, the current fiscal year is expected to see significantly stronger inflows of foreign currency to fund budgetary requirements, easing some of the pressure on domestic borrowing.

The government's recent actions have drawn significant attention, with reports now brimming with promises of much-needed economic interventions. The establishment has unequivocally conveyed its commitment to the caretaker setup, aiming to revitalize the economy.

According to the apex committee of the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC), the government expects the IMF’s review of Pakistan's $3 billion bailout package to take place in November. The government expects to receive the next tranche from the IMF in December. The country is anticipated to receive inflows of about $6 billion in FY23/24.