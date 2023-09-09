Stocks rise on currency strength

Stocks closed higher on Friday, boosted by a sharp recovery in the rupee and a government drive to curb smuggling, which improved investor sentiment, traders said.

The Pakistan Stock Exchange’s benchmark KSE-100 index rose 0.56 percent or 256.25 points to close at 46,013.49 points, its highest level in more than a week. The highest index of the day remained at 46,077.39 points while the lowest level was recorded at 45,728.89 points.

The index gained 1.52 percent on a weekly basis, snapping four consecutive weeks of losses. “Stocks closed bullish on sharp rupee recovery and crackdown on FX money exchanges to prevent smuggling and ease off inflation,” said Ahsan Mehanti, an analyst at Arif Habib Corp.

He said speculation ahead of the Saudi Crown Prince’s visit this weekend to discuss likely $25 billion commitments under SIFC initiatives from Gulf Countries also played a catalyst role in the bullish activity.

The rupee strengthened to 302.95 per dollar on Friday, the government launched a nationwide operation against smuggling and illegal dollar trade The KSE-30 index, which tracks the performance of 30 blue-chip companies, also increased by 0.52 percent or 83.95 points to close at 16,245.69 points.

Trading volume decreased to 149.6 million shares from 177.1 million shares in the previous session, while trading value dropped to 5.6 billion rupees ($33.8 million) from 7.6 billion rupees.

Out of 312 companies active in the session, 166 closed higher, 115 lower and 31 unchanged. Nabeel Haroon, an analyst at Topline Securities, said the major positive contributors to the index were Pakistan Petroleum Ltd, Bank Alfalah Ltd, Meezan Bank Ltd, Hub Power Company Ltd and Systems Ltd, which added a cumulative 175 points to the index.

On the other hand, Pakistan Oilfields Ltd, Engro Corporation Ltd, Nativus Pharma Ltd, United Bank Ltd and Mari Petroleum Company Ltd dragged down the index by 56 points.

The top gainers were Nestle Pakistan Ltd, which rose by 1.43 percent to 7,100 rupees per share, and Mahmood Textile Mills Ltd, which increased by 7.49 percent to 618.13 rupees per share.

The top losers were Rafhan Maize Products Co Ltd, which fell by 1.88 percent to 7,850 rupees per share, and Indus Motor Company Ltd, which decreased by 1.28 percent to 944.97 rupees per share.

The market outlook for the upcoming week appears promising, with the central bank’s monetary policy committee meeting taking centre stage. Market expectations regarding this event vary, with forecasts ranging from a potential 100 to 200 basis points increase in policy rates.

“As we look forward to the next week, our preference would be for the 46k level to establish itself as a stable support zone, while the market works towards approaching the 47k mark on the upside,” brokerage Arif Habib Ltd said in a note.

TPL Properties Ltd was the volume leader with 11.9 million shares traded, followed by WorldCall Telecom Ltd with 11 million shares. Shares turnover in the futures contracts decreased to 39.9 million shares from 57.3 million shares.