Rupee rallies to over one-week high oncrackdown against illegal dollar trade

KARACHI: The rupee surged to a more than one-week high on Friday, boosted by healthy inflows after the government cracked down on currency hoarders and illegal dollar trade.

The rupee gained 0.66 percent or 2 rupees to 302.95 per dollar in the interbank market, after touching 302 earlier, its strongest since August 28. The currency recovered from this week’s low of 307.10, mainly due to the government’s tough measures against illicit currency dealers following a meeting between Army Chief General Syed Asim Munir and top business leaders over the weekend. The rupee advanced 4.2 rupees or 1.4 percent in the last three sessions. In the open market, the rupee also rose by 3 rupees against the dollar, trading at 304 per dollar for selling, down from 307 a day earlier, according to the Exchange Companies Association of Pakistan (ECAP).

The State Bank of Pakistan and other institutions have taken corrective actions that have helped the rupee rebound significantly, analysts said. The interbank market has seen an influx of remittances, and exporters have started to sell dollars.

The rupee has been volatile in recent months, and at the start of September, the open market rate plunged to 333.7 per dollar, widening the gap between the two currency markets to almost 9 percent, compared with the 1.25 percent target set by the International Monetary Fund. The difference between the open market and interbank exchange rates has now narrowed to 1.3 percent.

The rupee’s rally is driven by the army chief’s supervision of the crackdown on currency smugglers, but it is not true that people are panic selling in the open market, said Zafar Paracha, the general secretary of ECAP.

“The inflows from the grey market are being diverted to the open market, which means that the exchange companies have enough dollars on hand. The black market has no buyers for dollars,” Paracha said.

“The players in the hundi/hawala have disappeared. Additionally, the open market participants have started selling large amounts in the interbank market. The excess dollars that were with the exchange companies are now being deposited with banks.”

For now, the SBP has succeeded in halting the rupee’s slide, Paracha said, but added that this rupee recovery may not last long, as the harsh measures to prevent currency depreciation have proved to be ineffective in the past, and “it will take little” for the downtrend to resume. The exchange companies provide $3 billion to the interbank market every year. They supply dollars to banks so they can use the global payment system to settle cross-border card transactions. The general public buys dollars from exchange companies to meet their foreign cash needs for immigration, general and religious travel, education and health, Paracha said. In response to some demands that the exchange companies be shut down, Paracha expressed his concerns and said that these demands were baseless. He said there is a need to improve the policies governing the foreign exchange market and its players.

The SBP has announced major structural reforms for exchange companies, leading to their consolidation and transformation into a single category with a clear mandate. The SBP cited “frequent regulatory issues and weaknesses in the exchange companies’ sector” as justification for this move. The SBP also raised the minimum capital requirement for exchange companies from Rs200 million to Rs500 million, and it must be met by Dec. 31, 2023.

Fahad Rauf, the head of research at Ismail Iqbal Securities said the rupee’s recovery has mainly come in the open market. “This trend might continue for a bit but as the rates in the two markets have converged, I don't think there will be any major appreciation. Moreover, fundamentals (dollar flows, inflation) would continue to drive the exchange rate on a sustainable basis,” Rauf added.