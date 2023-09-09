Police bust robbers gang, recover stolen goods

TAKHTBHAI: Police in Lundkhwar area of Mardan district apprehended three members of a notorious robbery gang and recovered stolen gold, cash, and weapons from them.
One of the gang members had previously been arrested in connection with the case.
The police recovered 6 tolas of gold ornaments, Rs400,000 cash, weapons, and a stolen vehicle from the gang.
On the directive of District Police Officer Najibur Rehman Bugvi, the cops from Lundkhwar Police Station solved the case of the robbery carried out by six people, including a woman, at the residence of Khayyam Rahman in Jhary Hathian village.
The police team arrested the accused in Charsadda district. During questioning, the arrestees, identified as Muhammad Sajjad and Wazir Shah, confessed to their involvement in the robbery and disclosed the location of the stolen goods.
A female member of the gang had previously been arrested and incarcerated. Police said they were pursuing the remaining members of the gang as well.
