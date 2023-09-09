Balochistan govt welcomes operation against illicit drugs in Qilla Abdullah

QUETTA: The Balochistan government on Friday warmly welcomed the grand operation aimed at eradicating illicit drugs in District Qilla Abdullah, says a press release.

The government appreciated the efforts of all law enforcement agencies in removing 15 factories and destroying 938 kilograms of hashish.

Under the leadership of Commander 12th Corps, Pakistan Army, the law enforcement agencies successfully eliminated this menace and burned all contraband.

Information Minister Jan Achakzai stated that the government of Balochistan will not tolerate such activities and will continue to carry out similar operations in future.

He expressed gratitude to all law enforcement agencies for their professionalism. “The people of Balochistan are indebted to them for safeguarding their children from the perils of drug addiction,” he said.