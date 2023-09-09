PBC concerned at govt plan to give interest-free loan to LHC judges

ISLAMABAD: Haroonur Rashid, Vice-Chairman, and Hassan Raza Pasha, Chairman of the Executive Committee of the Pakistan Bar Council, have voiced grave concern over the decision of the Punjab caretaker government to approve a significant interest-free loan for 11 judges of the Lahore High Court.

They consider this action to be both unethical and illegal, representing a substantial loss to the public treasury, especially given the current dire economic conditions in the country.

In a statement released on Friday, they asserted that the practice of granting loans from public funds to judges is neither justifiable nor acceptable to the people of Pakistan, particularly when the public is already grappling with hyperinflation.

They further highlighted the disparity between the interest rates imposed on the general public, which range from 20 to 25 percent and the interest-free loans provided to judges who receive attractive salary packages and other privileges. This, they argue, goes against the established code of conduct for judges and amounts to discrimination and inequality.

Haroonur Rashid and Hassan Raza Pasha expected the honourable judges of the Lahore High Court to decline such an unethical and unjustified loan.

They said that the All Pakistan Lawyers Representative Conference on September 5, 2023, had called on the government to immediately cease all privileges enjoyed by the privileged class, including judges.

They demanded that the Punjab government promptly rescind the contested notification, especially given the prevailing dire economic conditions and soaring inflation facing the people of Pakistan.